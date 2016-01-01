See All Family Doctors in Appleton, WI
Brianna Dostalek, PA

Family Medicine
6 years of experience
Brianna Dostalek, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Brianna Dostalek works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North in Appleton, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4594
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Brianna Dostalek, PA

    • Family Medicine
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1528501574
    Education & Certifications

    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

