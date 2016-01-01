Brianna Dostalek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brianna Dostalek, PA
Overview
Brianna Dostalek, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4594Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Brianna Dostalek, PA
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1528501574
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Frequently Asked Questions
Brianna Dostalek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brianna Dostalek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brianna Dostalek.
