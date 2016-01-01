See All Nurse Practitioners in Kernersville, NC
Brianna Marks, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Brianna Marks, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brianna Marks, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kernersville, NC. 

Brianna Marks works at Novant Health Urology - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Urology - Kernersville
    1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 303, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8665
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brianna Marks?

    Photo: Brianna Marks, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Brianna Marks, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brianna Marks to family and friends

    Brianna Marks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brianna Marks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brianna Marks, FNP.

    About Brianna Marks, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1831721299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brianna Marks, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brianna Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brianna Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brianna Marks works at Novant Health Urology - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Brianna Marks’s profile.

    Brianna Marks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brianna Marks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brianna Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brianna Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.