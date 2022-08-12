See All Family Doctors in Whiting, NJ
Brianna Krug, APN

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Brianna Krug, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Whiting, NJ. 

Brianna Krug works at Whiting Medical Associates in Whiting, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Whiting Office
    65 Lacey Rd Ste E, Whiting, NJ 08759 (848) 288-2931

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Aug 12, 2022
She was beyond awesome. Went over everything so I could understand
Aug 12, 2022
About Brianna Krug, APN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356851711
Frequently Asked Questions

Brianna Krug, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brianna Krug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brianna Krug has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Brianna Krug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brianna Krug works at Whiting Medical Associates in Whiting, NJ. View the full address on Brianna Krug’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Brianna Krug. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brianna Krug.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brianna Krug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brianna Krug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

