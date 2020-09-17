Briana Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Briana Smith, CNP
Overview
Briana Smith, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Briana Smith works at
Locations
Anne L Gomez, MD575 S Alameda Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 528-6400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith saved my life and continues to do so
About Briana Smith, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215488754
Frequently Asked Questions
Briana Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Briana Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Briana Smith works at
5 patients have reviewed Briana Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Briana Smith.
