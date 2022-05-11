See All Physicians Assistants in Tucson, AZ
Briana Childers, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Briana Childers, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (24)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Briana Childers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ. 

Briana Childers works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office
    5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 784-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Briana Childers?

    May 11, 2022
    Truly excellent experience! Personable and listens...thx Brianna!
    cheryl St. germain curtains — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Briana Childers, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Briana Childers, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Briana Childers to family and friends

    Briana Childers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Briana Childers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Briana Childers, PA-C.

    About Briana Childers, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669916755
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Briana Childers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Briana Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Briana Childers works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Briana Childers’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Briana Childers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Briana Childers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Briana Childers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Briana Childers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Briana Childers, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.