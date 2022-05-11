Briana Childers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Briana Childers, PA-C
Overview
Briana Childers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
Briana Childers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Briana Childers?
Truly excellent experience! Personable and listens...thx Brianna!
About Briana Childers, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669916755
Frequently Asked Questions
Briana Childers accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Briana Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Briana Childers works at
24 patients have reviewed Briana Childers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Briana Childers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Briana Childers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Briana Childers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.