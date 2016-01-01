Brian Willis, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Willis, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brian Willis, LMHC is a Counselor in Milton, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Troy University.
Brian Willis works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Rosa Counseling Center5642 Jones St, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 626-7779Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Brian Willis, LMHC
- Counseling
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740538511
Education & Certifications
- Troy University
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Willis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Willis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
14 patients have reviewed Brian Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Willis, there are benefits to both methods.