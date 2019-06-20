See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Brian Williams, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Williams, OD

Optometry
5 (97)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Williams, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Northeastern State University / School Of Optometry and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Diver, OD
Dr. John Diver, OD
10 (107)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa
    10010 E 81st St Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 250-2020
  2. 2
    Smith Dermatology Clinic
    9940 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 250-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Bailey Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Eye Disease
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Diabetic Eye Disease
Eye Disease
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?

    Jun 20, 2019
    I am very blessed to have Dr. Williams take care of my eyes!
    Patricia A. Hill in Tulsa, OK — Jun 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Williams, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Williams, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Williams to family and friends

    Dr. Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Williams, OD.

    About Dr. Brian Williams, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902802895
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ambulatory Surgical Center In Tulsa, Ok
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern State University / School Of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southwestern State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Williams, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Williams, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.