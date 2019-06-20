Overview

Dr. Brian Williams, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Northeastern State University / School Of Optometry and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at EyeCare Associates of South Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.