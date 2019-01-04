Brian Wald, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Wald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Wald, PSY
Brian Wald, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Psychological Consulting Resources Pllc1 Columbus Ctr Ste 600, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 333-7501
I've been dealing with Dr Wald for a few months now. He is very easy to talk to, listens well, understands my concerns and helps me cope with many issues. Sessions are very conversational and he knows how to relate everyday events with my former job field. He is quite knowledgable on many topics. I highly recommend him.
