Brian Vold

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brian Vold is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEN COLLEGE.

Brian Vold works at Synergy Clinical Services LLC in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Mason City, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Synergy Clinical Services LLC
    3004 30th St, Des Moines, IA 50310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 255-8399
    Mason City Clinic PC
    250 S Crescent Dr, Mason City, IA 50401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 494-5170
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 29, 2019
    Just a great all around heartfelt doctor
    Jessica H — Dec 29, 2019
    About Brian Vold

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285047951
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALLEN COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Vold is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Vold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Vold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Vold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Brian Vold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Vold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Vold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Vold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

