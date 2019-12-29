Brian Vold is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Vold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Vold
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brian Vold is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEN COLLEGE.
Brian Vold works at
Locations
Synergy Clinical Services LLC3004 30th St, Des Moines, IA 50310 Directions (515) 255-8399
Mason City Clinic PC250 S Crescent Dr, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 494-5170
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just a great all around heartfelt doctor
About Brian Vold
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1285047951
Education & Certifications
- ALLEN COLLEGE
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Vold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Vold accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Vold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Brian Vold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Vold.
