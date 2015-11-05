Dr. Veros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Veros, DC
Dr. Brian Veros, DC is a Chiropractor in Hamburg, NY.
Dr. Veros works at
Hamburg Village Chiropractic, 100 E Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075, (716) 649-2225
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
patient kind explains everything, no pressurre
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1285853747
Dr. Veros accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veros works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Veros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.