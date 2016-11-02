Brian Upper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Upper, PA
Brian Upper, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lansing, MI.
Brian Upper works at
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 400, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Brian is devoted to health care and decided to become a PA after years of respiratory therapy experience. You can call Brian and he will talk to you or concerned family members without an appointment. The way I see it Brian is an exceptional and knowledgeable individual. Who is not only accessible, but is willing to give objective and professional advice based off his cognitive abilities and experience. If you've had Brian as your PA I pity the next DO MD, or PA you see. He really is that good.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073867172
Brian Upper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Upper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Brian Upper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Upper.
