Brian Theroux, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Theroux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Theroux, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brian Theroux, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in East Greenwich, RI.
Brian Theroux works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-7546
-
2
Dermatology Professionals, Inc - North Attleboro, MA153 E Washington St, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Directions (508) 699-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Theroux?
Good communication, great explanation of condition and treatment.
About Brian Theroux, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1275546277
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Theroux has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Theroux accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Theroux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Theroux works at
50 patients have reviewed Brian Theroux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Theroux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Theroux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Theroux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.