See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Edwardsville, IL
Brian Storey, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Brian Storey, LCPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brian Storey, LCPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Edwardsville, IL. They completed their residency with Care & Counseling, Inc.

Brian Storey works at Interfaith Counseling, Inc. in Edwardsville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Brian Storey
    101 Southpointe Dr Ste C, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 580-7233
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Chronic Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Chronic Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Faith Based Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health and Wellness Network
    • Value Options
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brian Storey?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Storey, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Brian Storey, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brian Storey to family and friends

    Brian Storey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brian Storey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Storey, LCPC.

    About Brian Storey, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073706248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Care & Counseling, Inc.
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Illinois University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Storey, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Storey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Storey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Storey works at Interfaith Counseling, Inc. in Edwardsville, IL. View the full address on Brian Storey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brian Storey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Storey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Storey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Storey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brian Storey, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.