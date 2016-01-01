See All Nurse Practitioners in Carrington, ND
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Brian Stanley, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Carrington, ND. 

Brian Stanley works at Foster County Med Center Clinic in Carrington, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Chi St. Alexius Health Carrington
    800 4th St N, Carrington, ND 58421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1851661102
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

Brian Stanley, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brian Stanley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Brian Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brian Stanley works at Foster County Med Center Clinic in Carrington, ND. View the full address on Brian Stanley’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Brian Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Stanley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

