Dr. Brian Short, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Short, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sherman College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Short works at Dr. Brian Short, DC in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Brian Short, DC
    1444 S Saint Francis Dr Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 660-2080
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 78 ratings
Patient Ratings (78)
5 Star
(72)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Brian Short, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770648305
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Sherman College Of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Short, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Short has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Short works at Dr. Brian Short, DC in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. Short’s profile.

78 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Short, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Short appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

