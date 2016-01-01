Brian Sharkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Sharkey, CRNP
Overview
Brian Sharkey, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 711 Maiden Choice Ln, Baltimore, MD 21228 Directions (410) 247-5602
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Sharkey?
About Brian Sharkey, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548235336
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Sharkey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Sharkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brian Sharkey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Sharkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Sharkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Sharkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.