Brian Shannon, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Shannon, APN
Overview
Brian Shannon, APN is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Brian Shannon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC107 BERLIN RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Shannon?
About Brian Shannon, APN
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1003214842
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Shannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Shannon works at
Brian Shannon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Shannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.