Dr. Sellers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Sellers, OD
Overview
Dr. Brian Sellers, OD is an Optometrist in Jackson, TN.
Dr. Sellers works at
Locations
Brian L Sellers Od2196 Emporium Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-8550
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Sellers for years, and I have never had a problem with any prescriptions. Very friendly and always listens to all your questions. The whole office has a relaxed and comfortable vibe.
About Dr. Brian Sellers, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1255426276
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sellers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.