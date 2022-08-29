Brian Schwartz, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Schwartz, LPC
Overview
Brian Schwartz, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3103 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 340-8077
- 2 19315 Fm 2252, San Antonio, TX 78266 Directions (210) 391-1179
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Schwartz?
I'm very happy with Dr. Schwartz. He takes time to listen, so I never feel rushed, and he is thorough. I also like his office staff.
About Brian Schwartz, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1033258488
Education & Certifications
- Texas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Schwartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Brian Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.