Dr. Brian Rees, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Rees, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brian Rees, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Grapevine, TX.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 400 N Main St Ste 104, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 715-7373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rees?
My husband and I met with him for issues about our son. We have seen a lot of therapists and he was the most real and helpful. Great advice and talk! I have trust in him that he will help our child! Super easy to talk too!
About Dr. Brian Rees, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1063671048
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rees has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.