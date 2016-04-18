Dr. Brian Rector, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Rector, DC
Overview
Dr. Brian Rector, DC is a Chiropractor in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
Dr. Rector works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monterey Chiropractic Group2511 Garden Rd Ste C100, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 899-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rector?
I have been going to Dr. Rectors office for almost 2 years now and have never been more happy. Sandra and Mindy are the best and always have the greatest smiles on there face. Dr. Rector helped me with me stiff neck and other parts of my back with the kindest care, I wouldn't go any where else. Thank you Dr. Rector, Sandra and Mindy for being available whenever I need fixing you have been a life saver.
About Dr. Brian Rector, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1629121421
Education & Certifications
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rector has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rector accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rector works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rector. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.