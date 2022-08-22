Brian Poliquin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Poliquin, PA-C
Overview
Brian Poliquin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Brian Poliquin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bandera Family Medicine7579 N Loop 1604 W Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 695-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Poliquin?
I have been a patient at bandera family health for over 18 years, almost a third of my life, all the doctors I have seen over the years have been great. I have been seeing PA Poliquin for the past 3 years and he has helped me get my A1c under 6, He never seems in a hurry, and has always been friendly... unless I need a swift kick in the ..... Sadly the front office has always been bad, I only tolerated it due to the care I was receiving.
About Brian Poliquin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881836286
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Poliquin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Poliquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Poliquin works at
9 patients have reviewed Brian Poliquin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Poliquin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Poliquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Poliquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.