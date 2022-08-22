See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Brian Poliquin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Brian Poliquin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. 

Brian Poliquin works at Bandera Family Health Care in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bandera Family Medicine
    7579 N Loop 1604 W Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 695-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 22, 2022
    I have been a patient at bandera family health for over 18 years, almost a third of my life, all the doctors I have seen over the years have been great. I have been seeing PA Poliquin for the past 3 years and he has helped me get my A1c under 6, He never seems in a hurry, and has always been friendly... unless I need a swift kick in the ..... Sadly the front office has always been bad, I only tolerated it due to the care I was receiving.
    Rick Grosso — Aug 22, 2022
    Photo: Brian Poliquin, PA-C
    About Brian Poliquin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881836286
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Poliquin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Poliquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Poliquin works at Bandera Family Health Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Brian Poliquin’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Brian Poliquin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Poliquin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Poliquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Poliquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

