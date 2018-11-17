Dr. Brian Peterson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Peterson, OD
Overview
Dr. Brian Peterson, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
-
1
Total Vision Eye Health Assoc.15 Cypress Branch Way Ste 205, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 445-1880
-
2
VisionWorks5517 S Williamson Blvd Ste 310, Port Orange, FL 32128 Directions (386) 760-1896
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Argus Insurance
- Avesis
- Block Vision
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
Excellent Doctor. Great with kids. My kids Ages 7 and 11 love going to see him. They think he is the funniest doctor ever. My whole family sees him from my kids to great grandparents. He is very thorough and personable. He took the time to explain what he was doing and what was going on with my daughters eyes. I strongly recommend him. Office staff and techs are great as well.
About Dr. Brian Peterson, OD
- Optometry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477987741
Education & Certifications
- Eye Centers Of South Florida
- Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.