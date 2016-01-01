Brian Payne, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Payne, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brian Payne, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Brian Payne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nicole Vessels Brey MD Psc2200 E Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 926-1650
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Payne?
About Brian Payne, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588896823
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Payne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Payne works at
5 patients have reviewed Brian Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.