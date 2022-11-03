See All Clinical Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Brian Norensberg, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Norensberg, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Hawaii School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Norensberg works at Allied Psychological Services, LLC. in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste A10A, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 912-5559
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Gave me very helpful guidance and showed me a better, common sense way of handling my life issues at the time. I will work with him on my new challenges as my health changes. I would recommend him to anyone who needs help to make sense of this crazy world.
    Paul B. — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Norensberg, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033378377
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Human Behavior Institute
    Internship
    • Childrens Institute, Inc.
    Medical Education
    • Hawaii School Of Professional Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Norensberg, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norensberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norensberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norensberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norensberg works at Allied Psychological Services, LLC. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Norensberg’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Norensberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norensberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norensberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norensberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

