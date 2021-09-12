Brian Nibler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Nibler, PA-C
Overview
Brian Nibler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Brian Nibler works at
Locations
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 458-5800
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He was great with my six year old, who had a painful infection on her foot that needed to be drained. He out her at ease and handled the lidocaine injection so well it didn't hurt her. He was kind and professional, and I could tell he was very experienced.
About Brian Nibler, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285746446
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Nibler accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Nibler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Nibler works at
8 patients have reviewed Brian Nibler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Nibler.
