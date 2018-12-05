Brian Murray, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Murray, LPC
Overview
Brian Murray, LPC is a Counselor in Baytown, TX.
Brian Murray works at
Locations
Bear Murray6711 Sjolander Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 422-5535
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the progress my son has made. Dr. truly understands his condition and how to guide him in developing the skills he needs to succeed. Dr. patiently listened and counseled us with honesty, discipline, and respect, which gave my son the confidence to open up and look forward to getting better. Thank you Dr. Murray.
About Brian Murray, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346434214
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Murray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Brian Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.