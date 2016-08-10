See All Family Doctors in Leland, NC
Brian Monroe, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Brian Monroe, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leland, NC. 

Brian Monroe works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine - Leland in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine - Leland
    501 Olde Waterford Way, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 255-5458
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 10, 2016
    If this is the Right Brian that Transfered from New Bern, NC. He is the Best!
    Edward Smith in Havelock, NC — Aug 10, 2016
    About Brian Monroe, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1740671650
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Monroe, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Monroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Monroe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Monroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Monroe works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine - Leland in Leland, NC. View the full address on Brian Monroe’s profile.

    Brian Monroe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Monroe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Monroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Monroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

