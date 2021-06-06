Brian Mitu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Mitu, PA-C
Overview
Brian Mitu, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Long Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
306 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Long Beach, CA 90806 (562) 599-0981
Ratings & Reviews
I been with Brian mitu for about 5 or 6 years he is good with me he explains everything in full detail about my problems
About Brian Mitu, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528015849
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Mitu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Brian Mitu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Mitu.
