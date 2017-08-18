See All Clinical Psychologists in Aiea, HI
Brian Misaka, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Brian Misaka, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brian Misaka, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Aiea, HI. 

Brian Misaka works at Brian Misaka in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian Misaka
    98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 635, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 223-7374
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brian Misaka?

    Aug 18, 2017
    Dr. Misaka is a wonderful doctor and has helped myself and my family through some very tough times and situations. His insightfulness and wisdom has helped me to heal in areas of loss, depression and substance abuse problems. He has an amazing heart for others, an obedience to God that is admirable, and a passion for his job and others. Overall, he's an amazing doctor and I would highly recommend him to others, should they need the help.
    Honolulu, HI — Aug 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Misaka, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Brian Misaka, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brian Misaka to family and friends

    Brian Misaka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brian Misaka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Misaka, PSY.

    About Brian Misaka, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356483341
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Misaka, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Misaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Misaka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Misaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Brian Misaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Misaka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Misaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Misaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brian Misaka, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.