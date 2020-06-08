Dr. McNerney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian McNerney, OD
Dr. Brian McNerney, OD is an Optometrist in Winchester, VA.
Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-14062300 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-9688
He makes sure to ask the right questions and does a through examine. Friendly and makes you feel comfortable. Very experienced and professional
About Dr. Brian McNerney, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1205828217
Dr. McNerney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McNerney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNerney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNerney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNerney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.