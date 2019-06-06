See All Chiropractors in Springfield, MO
Dr. Brian McDonnell, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian McDonnell, DC is a Chiropractor in Springfield, MO. 

Dr. McDonnell works at Chestnut Wellness Center PC in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chestnut Wellness Center PC
    1439 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 869-3400

Ratings & Reviews
Jun 06, 2019
excellent, Dr Mcdonnell is a truly people oriented professional who puts his patients above all else. A previous diagnosis from an orthopedic surgeon, and two other chiropractors said I needed spinal fusion surgery, and thankfully I found McDonnell, who administered acupuncture and spinal manipulations for a prescribed period of time and virtually gave me my life back. NO surgery needed or wanted now. I highly recommend him. also, his staff is the best.
Chris in Springfield — Jun 06, 2019
About Dr. Brian McDonnell, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801086632
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian McDonnell, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McDonnell works at Chestnut Wellness Center PC in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. McDonnell’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

