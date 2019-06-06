Dr. Brian McDonnell, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McDonnell, DC
Overview
Dr. Brian McDonnell, DC is a Chiropractor in Springfield, MO.
Dr. McDonnell works at
Locations
Chestnut Wellness Center PC1439 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 869-3400
Ratings & Reviews
excellent, Dr Mcdonnell is a truly people oriented professional who puts his patients above all else. A previous diagnosis from an orthopedic surgeon, and two other chiropractors said I needed spinal fusion surgery, and thankfully I found McDonnell, who administered acupuncture and spinal manipulations for a prescribed period of time and virtually gave me my life back. NO surgery needed or wanted now. I highly recommend him. also, his staff is the best.
About Dr. Brian McDonnell, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1801086632
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonnell works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.
