Brian McCarthy, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brian McCarthy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Brian McCarthy works at The Mood Treatment Center in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Mood Treatment Center
    1615 Polo Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 722-7266
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Brian McCarthy, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1336461813
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian McCarthy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian McCarthy works at The Mood Treatment Center in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Brian McCarthy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Brian McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

