Dr. Brian Longworth, DC
Overview
Dr. Brian Longworth, DC is a Chiropractor in Akron, OH.
Locations
Healthfirst Chiropractic Clinic Inc.3577 S Arlington Rd Ste A, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 896-8500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He definitely will get your back feeling better.
About Dr. Brian Longworth, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1124126347
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longworth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Longworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.