Dr. Lebowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Lebowitz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brian Lebowitz, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY.
Dr. Lebowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Catherine Provenzano1050 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 676-1962
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lebowitz?
About Dr. Brian Lebowitz, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1275791816
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebowitz works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.