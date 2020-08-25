Overview

Dr. Brian Klinck, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona School Of Professional Psychology At Argosy-Phoenix and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Klinck works at Arcadia Neuropsychology in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.