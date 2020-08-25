Dr. Brian Klinck, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klinck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Klinck, PSY.D
Dr. Brian Klinck, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona School Of Professional Psychology At Argosy-Phoenix and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Arcadia Neuropsychology2929 N 44th St Ste 330, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Klinck was great. He was friendly, thorough, not intimidating at all, and made you feel very comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Klinck.
- Neuropsychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Beljan Psychological Services 2009
- Beljan Psychological Services
- Arizona School Of Professional Psychology At Argosy-Phoenix
- University of Nebraska- Omaha
Dr. Klinck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klinck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klinck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klinck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klinck.
