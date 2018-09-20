Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Jenkins, DC
Overview
Dr. Brian Jenkins, DC is a Chiropractor in Chillicothe, OH.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jenkins Chiropractic Inc.37 S Hickory St, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 775-0550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
Dr. Jenkins is the best Chiropractor! He does what is needed without any unnecessary X-rays! Every time , I leave pain free! ?? Maggie Spatz PS Dr Jenkins’s Staff is so nice & welcoming too!
About Dr. Brian Jenkins, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972655835
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.