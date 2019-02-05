Dr. Brian Ingle, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Ingle, OD
Dr. Brian Ingle, OD is an Optometrist in Florence, AL.
Brian P Ingle Optometry LLC213 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 760-8072
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Ingle is attentive and takes the necessary time to examine and spend with his patient. I am a lifelong patient of Dr. Ingle.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Ingle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.