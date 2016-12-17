Dr. Hold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Hold, DC
Dr. Brian Hold, DC is a Chiropractor in Valparaiso, IN.
Locations
- 1 705 CALUMET AVE, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 286-2565
Dr. Hold is caring, kind and compassionate. He only has his patient's best interests in mind and will help them in any way he can. He also has an unbelievable pay what you can policy whereas no insurance is needed and you anonymously drop your money in a box to pay "what you can" at that time. If you have an upcoming settlement of any kind he will patiently wait for payment and diligently in a timely matter fill out whatever forms are necessary. He will not bill you or your insurance. 10 stars!
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720218183
