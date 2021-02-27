Dr. Brian Higa, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Higa, OD
Overview
Dr. Brian Higa, OD is an Optometrist in Hemet, CA.
Dr. Higa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cullins Chiropractic Group Inc.220 S Lyon Ave Ste C, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 929-3773
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higa?
My family and I have been going to Dr. Higa for 5 years and we don’t go anywhere else. His staff is very welcoming and he is very informative and all around cool doc. My kids love his office and he has helped my husband find a specialist for his diabetic eye issues. I recommend him to anyone who ask.
About Dr. Brian Higa, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295885804
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higa works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Higa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.