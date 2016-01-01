Brian Glass, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Glass, LCSW
Overview
Brian Glass, LCSW is a Clinical Social Worker in Bridgewater, NJ.
Brian Glass works at
Locations
Behavioral Health at Bridgewater762 US Highway 202/206 Ste A, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 417-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Brian Glass, LCSW
- Clinical Social Work
- English
- 1811308364
