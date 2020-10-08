Brian Garner, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Garner, LPC
Brian Garner, LPC is a Counselor in Independence, MO.
Kansas City Psychiatric and Psychological Services LLC4731 S Cochise Dr Ste 206, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 373-6433
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Mr. Garner has been an absolute savior to my quality of life. We have been visiting weekly for about 3 months now, and I truly look forward to his direction and advice. He speaks normally, and relatable, and truly cares about your input and you has the person. I can honestly say that he doesn't speak to me as a client, but rather as a father figure. Week by week I truly feel the efforts of his direction and my own work come to fruition. If you put in the work, keep an open mind, and speak with him open and honestly, you'll also experience the amazing results i'm experiencing. I would recommend him without hesitation to anyone in distress.
- Counseling
- English
- 1942526306
