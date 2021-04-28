Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flournoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC
Overview
Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC is a Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Palmer Chi.
Dr. Flournoy works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Brian Flournoy4517 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 728-8800
-
2
Brooks Spinal Care Pllc3314 E 46th St Ste 102, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 728-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flournoy?
Dr. Flournoy is fantastic. This was my first time to ever visit a chiropractor. I saw him for neck injuries after a car wreck. He has worked wonders in eliminating the pain and restoring full mobility. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1639261670
Education & Certifications
- Palmer Chi
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flournoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flournoy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flournoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flournoy works at
Dr. Flournoy speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Flournoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flournoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flournoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flournoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.