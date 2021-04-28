See All Chiropractors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC is a Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Palmer Chi.

Dr. Flournoy works at Performance Care Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Keefe, DC
Dr. John Keefe, DC
6 (4)
View Profile
Dr. John Keefe, DC
Dr. John Keefe, DC
6 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Brian Flournoy
    4517 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 728-8800
  2. 2
    Brooks Spinal Care Pllc
    3314 E 46th St Ste 102, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 728-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flournoy?

    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr. Flournoy is fantastic. This was my first time to ever visit a chiropractor. I saw him for neck injuries after a car wreck. He has worked wonders in eliminating the pain and restoring full mobility. I would highly recommend him.
    TJB — Apr 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Flournoy to family and friends

    Dr. Flournoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Flournoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC.

    About Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639261670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer Chi
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flournoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flournoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flournoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flournoy works at Performance Care Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Flournoy’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Flournoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flournoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flournoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flournoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Flournoy, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.