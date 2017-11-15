See All Clinical Psychologists in Brookfield, WI
Dr. Brian Fidlin, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Dr. Brian Fidlin, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Brookfield, WI. 

Dr. Fidlin works at Milwaukee Psychiatric Physicians Chartered in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Shorewood, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Milwaukee Psychiatric Physicians Chartered
    12760 W North Ave Bldg A, Brookfield, WI 53005 (262) 391-4600
    Shorewood Location Serves As A Satellite Office
    4465 N Oakland Ave Fl 2, Shorewood, WI 53211 (262) 439-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

Ratings & Reviews

    Nov 15, 2017
    I listened to his presentation last night in Sauk/ Prairie WI, he was amazing i would recommend everybody with children to listen to his talk, especially those with addicted children of all ages.
    Joan in Prairie du Sac — Nov 15, 2017
    About Dr. Brian Fidlin, PSY.D

Specialties

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1083720759
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Fidlin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fidlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fidlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fidlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fidlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fidlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fidlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fidlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

