Dr. Brian Easley, OD

Optometry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Easley, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.

Dr. Easley works at DR. Brian Easley in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DR. Brian Easley
    6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B132 Bldg B, Glendale, AZ 85306

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Superior Vision
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr Easley is the only Dr that has been able to provide me with contact lens. He has been my doctor for 30 years.
    — Nov 17, 2022
    Optometry
    43 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1831129113
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Medical Education
    Southern California College of Optometry
    Arizona State University
