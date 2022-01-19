See All Counselors in Bayonne, NJ
Brian Della Pesca, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Brian Della Pesca, LPC

Counseling
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brian Della Pesca, LPC is a Counselor in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Counseling, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kean University-Ma In Counseling Psychology and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.

Brian Della Pesca works at Brian C. Della Pesca MA, LPC in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Marissa Robinson
Marissa Robinson
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alexandra Milspaw, PHD
Dr. Alexandra Milspaw, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian C. Della Pesca MA, LPC
    473 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 980-2955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brian Della Pesca?

    Jan 19, 2022
    Very thorough and gets to the root of your irrational thoughts and walks you through how to overcome them.
    — Jan 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Della Pesca, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Brian Della Pesca, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brian Della Pesca to family and friends

    Brian Della Pesca's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brian Della Pesca

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Della Pesca, LPC.

    About Brian Della Pesca, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255436077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne General Hospital-Counseling Intern
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wayne General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kean University-Ma In Counseling Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • William Paterson University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Della Pesca, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Della Pesca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Della Pesca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Della Pesca works at Brian C. Della Pesca MA, LPC in Bayonne, NJ. View the full address on Brian Della Pesca’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Brian Della Pesca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Della Pesca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Della Pesca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Della Pesca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brian Della Pesca, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.