Brian Della Pesca, LPC
Overview
Brian Della Pesca, LPC is a Counselor in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Counseling, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kean University-Ma In Counseling Psychology and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.
Brian Della Pesca works at
Locations
Brian C. Della Pesca MA, LPC473 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (973) 980-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Della Pesca?
Very thorough and gets to the root of your irrational thoughts and walks you through how to overcome them.
About Brian Della Pesca, LPC
- Counseling
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255436077
Education & Certifications
- Wayne General Hospital-Counseling Intern
- Wayne General Hospital
- Kean University-Ma In Counseling Psychology
- William Paterson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Della Pesca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Della Pesca accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Della Pesca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Brian Della Pesca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Della Pesca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Della Pesca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Della Pesca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.