Brian Cooper, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brian Cooper, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Wahpeton, ND.
Brian Cooper works at
Locations
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Brian Cooper, PA-C
- Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1053563957
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Brian Cooper using Healthline FindCare.
they do offer telehealth services
online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.