Brian Cook, PA-C

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brian Cook, PA-C is a dermatologist in Mansfield, TX. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Uda Mansfield
    Uda Mansfield
130 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 539-0959
    Epiphany Dermatology - Killeen Clinic
    Epiphany Dermatology - Killeen Clinic
2405 Clear Creek Rd Ste 104, Killeen, TX 76549
(254) 432-8330
    Epiphany Dermatology - Waco Office
    Epiphany Dermatology - Waco Office
7106 New Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76712
(254) 537-1265
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Buckeye Community Health Plan
  • CareSource
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Community Health Choice
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Health Net
  • HealthPlus
  • HealthPlus Amerigroup
  • HealthSmart
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Husky Health
  • inHealth
  • INTotal Health
  • Medicaid
  • Midwest Health Plan
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • Peach State Health Plan
  • Scott & White Health Plan
  • Simply Healthcare Plans
  • Staywell (Wellcare)
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Veteran Administration Plan
  • Wellcare of Georgia

About Brian Cook, PA-C

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1932381696
Education & Certifications

  • Yale U
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Brian Cook's Office & Staff

Experience with Brian Cook

Tell Us About Yourself

Finish Here

