Brian Cook, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Cook, LPC
Overview
Brian Cook, LPC is a Counselor in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universtiy Of Scranton and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Brian Cook works at
Locations
-
1
Stephen M. Timchack Psyd PC480 Pierce St Ste 119, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 714-1981
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Cook?
Brian is very smart and can keep up with anybody. But he doesn't put on airs. He is grounded and a very safe person. He has done a lot of community health and is focused on addressing your needs in a practical manner. He genuinely cares about people. Good guy; solid.
About Brian Cook, LPC
- Counseling
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083859185
Education & Certifications
- First Hospital Wyoming Valley
- Universtiy Of Scranton
- King's College
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Cook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Cook works at
5 patients have reviewed Brian Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.