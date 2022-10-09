See All Counselors in Kingston, PA
Brian Cook, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Brian Cook, LPC

Counseling
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Brian Cook, LPC is a Counselor in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universtiy Of Scranton and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Brian Cook works at Barr Psychological Services in Kingston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen M. Timchack Psyd PC
    480 Pierce St Ste 119, Kingston, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 714-1981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brian Cook?

    Oct 09, 2022
    Brian is very smart and can keep up with anybody. But he doesn't put on airs. He is grounded and a very safe person. He has done a lot of community health and is focused on addressing your needs in a practical manner. He genuinely cares about people. Good guy; solid.
    — Oct 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Cook, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Brian Cook, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brian Cook to family and friends

    Brian Cook's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brian Cook

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Cook, LPC.

    About Brian Cook, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083859185
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • First Hospital Wyoming Valley
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universtiy Of Scranton
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • King's College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Cook, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Cook works at Barr Psychological Services in Kingston, PA. View the full address on Brian Cook’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Brian Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brian Cook, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.