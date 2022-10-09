Overview

Brian Cook, LPC is a Counselor in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Universtiy Of Scranton and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Brian Cook works at Barr Psychological Services in Kingston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.