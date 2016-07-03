Brian Conlan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Conlan, MSW
Brian Conlan, MSW is a Counselor in Glendale, CA.
Eating Disorder Institute of California6425 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91201 Directions (818) 956-0101
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Brian has been my counselor for many years. He has done excellent work for me. He encourages, supports and is non judgmental. I can't say enough positive words about Brian Conlan, LCSW !!!
About Brian Conlan, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1801906920
